Wiener Börse AG: Christoph Boschan Reappointed As Chief Executive Officer

The Supervisory Board of Wiener Börse AG has extended the contract of Christoph Boschan, Chief Executive Officer, for a further period of five years. Boschan will thus begin his third term at the helm of the Vienna-Prague stock exchange group, which also includes holdings in energy exchanges. Boschan has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2017. The Management Board of Wiener Börse AG will continue to comprise Christoph Boschan as CEO, Andrea Herrmann as Chief Financial Officer, and Petr Koblic, responsible for Shareholdings, in the coming years.

"With this decision, the Supervisory Board is demonstrating its trust in a proven management team that both understands the markets and shapes the future. Under the leadership of Christoph Boschan, the exchange group has not only demonstrated operational excellence but has also developed a strategic course with great economic success. At the same time, it makes a decisive contribution to a high-performing and internationally competitive financial market – a key prerequisite for growth, innovation and long-term financing of the regional economy. We would like to thank Christoph Boschan for making his international expertise available to the company for another term," said Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

