Widestep GmbH: BaFin Issues Cease And Desist Order To Immediately Stop And Wind Up Unauthorized Money Remittance Business

As of 22 April 2021, BaFin issued a cease and desist order to Widestep GmbH to stop and wind up the unauthorized money remittance business immediately.
Widestep GmbH accepts funds from private persons on its own accounts for the sole purpose of transferring these funds to mainly foreign accounts of companies based abroad.
The administrative order is immediately effective and enforceable though it may still be subject to judicial review.
