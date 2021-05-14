 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Widestep GmbH: BaFin Issues Cease And Desist Order To Immediately Stop And Wind Up Unauthorized Money Remittance Business

Date 14/05/2021

As of 22 April 2021, BaFin issued a cease and desist order to Widestep GmbH to stop and wind up the unauthorized money remittance business immediately.


Widestep GmbH accepts funds from private persons on its own accounts for the sole purpose of transferring these funds to mainly foreign accounts of companies based abroad.

The administrative order is immediately effective and enforceable though it may still be subject to judicial review.

Additional information

On­line trad­ing plat­forms: BaFin warns against un­li­censed providers