Whistleblowers Hailed By Iran's Market Regulator

Iran's Capital Market’s Whistle-blower office has been operational since 2020 with the task of collecting and reviewing anomaly reports in four areas: issuers, market operations, financial institutions and cyberspace through Capital Market Whistle-blower platform.

Receiving public reports assures capital market participants that the reports submitted to Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) will be led to more serious follow-up and investigations, and to more comprehensive monitoring in the country's capital markets. In this regard, for the first time in the capital market, SEO rewards the infringements and violations reporters.

Capital market anomaly report examines measures such as price manipulation, use of inside information and trades based on the information and misleading of individuals. Regarding issuers, these reports also review the problems in the issuers’ financial statements and lack of financial statements based on the relevant rules, regulations and standards.

Capital market participants can send their reports to this office via dideban.seo.ir.

>>> News Link on TSE’s Website: https://tse.ir/en/news/newsPages/news_N70167.html