What Will Operational Resilience Look Like Going Forward? An Overview Of The Supervisory Regulatory Position − Speech By Duncan Mackinnon, Bank Of England, Executive Director For Supervisory Risk Specialists - Given At The City & Financial 9th Annual Operational Resilience For Financial Institutions Summit

Duncan Mackinnon sets out where the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) expects firms to focus as they work towards building operational resilience by March 2025. By this time, firms will need to ensure they are resilient to disruption of their important business services, which if disrupted, could pose a risk to their safety and soundness or in certain cases to the financial stability of the UK.

He does so in the context of the international work the PRA and the Bank of England are involved in. He also sets out what it means to embed operational resilience.

