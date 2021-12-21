What Are ACER’s 2022 Priorities? Check Out Their 2022 Work Programme

The work of ACER is anchored in its legal mandate, as enhanced by the Clean Energy for all Europeans legislative package. The energy future that Europe is embarking upon is one of increased mutual reliance and further interdependence of ‘being in this together’. ACER has a key role to play in underpinning this future trajectory, in close partnership with the National Regulatory Authorities (the NRAs), who are the “DNA” of our Agency.
Some of the high-level priorities where ACER plays a key role are:
- Decarbonisation and the Green Deal: ACER helps supply the ‘nuts & bolts’ of a sustainable, integrated European energy system; one of the main cost-efficient measures to achieve enhanced decarbonisation.
- Protecting security of supply across Europe: The Agency provides much of the foundation for sharing resources across Member States, thus securing supply in cost-efficient ways, whilst supporting future-proof energy infrastructure.
- Reinforcing European competitiveness in a global economy: ACER enhances the competitiveness of European companies by contributing to lower prices via robust market rules and market surveillance.
- Securing affordability of energy for European consumers: The Agency protects consumers alongside National Regulators by promoting effective competition, sharing of resources and robust market surveillance.
ACER’s priorities for the upcoming year include continued work on:
- Monitoring the implementation and effects of Electricity and Gas Network Codes and Guidelines.
- Promoting the integrity of wholesale energy markets under REMIT.
- Contributing, from a regulatory perspective, to the EU’s wider energy and decarbonisation goals and the EU Green Deal.
For further information, check out here the Agency’s Programming Document 2022 - 2024, which includes our detailed 2022 Work Programme.