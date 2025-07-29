ACER To Decide On Amending The Intraday Cross-Zonal Gate Opening And Closure Time Methodology

On 2 July 2025, ACER received a proposal from all electricity transmission system operators (TSOs) to amend the methodology for intraday cross-zonal gate opening and closure time.

What is the methodology about?

Established under the Capacity Allocation and Congestion Management (CACM) Regulation, the methodology sets harmonised rules across EU Member States for when electricity trading can begin (gate opening time) and end (gate closure time) in the intraday market.

By coordinating these timings across different bidding zones, the methodology supports market integration and the efficient use of cross-zonal capacity within the European electricity market.

Why amend the methodology?

TSOs propose shortening the gate closure time from 60 to 30 minutes before real-time delivery, keeping gate opening unchanged. This amendment aims to align the methodology with the requirements of the Electricity Market Design Reform (2024), which seeks to improve the efficiency of short-term markets.

Shortening the gate closure time is expected to:

allow market participants to trade electricity closer to real time, giving them more time to respond to last-minute changes in demand and supply;

support the integration of renewable energy sources and flexibility solutions; and

help TSOs maintain system balance and security of supply.

What are the next steps?

ACER expects to decide on the amended methodology by 2 January 2026.

Read more.