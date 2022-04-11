 Skip to main Content
Wellington Management Group LLP: BaFin Imposes Administrative Fine

Date 11/04/2022

On 31 March 2022, BaFin imposed an administrative fine amounting to 165,000 euros on Wellington Management Group LLP.

 

The sanction related to a breach of section 130 (1) of the German Act on Breaches of Administrative Regulations (Ordnungswidrigkeitengesetz – OWiG) in conjunction with section 33 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG). Wellington Management Group LLP failed to submit voting rights notifications within the prescribed period.

The company may lodge an appeal against the administrative fine order.