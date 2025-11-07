Welcome Address, Datin Paduka Azalina Adham, Managing Director, Securities Commission Malaysia, Batik Lestari Festival 2025

It is great to see our Atrium area once again converted into a celebration of colour, creativity, and craftsmanship.

Before I go any further, it is worth remembering where this all began. No less than our Prime Minister, Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, had observed that Batik is not just a fabric; rather it is a symbol of our nation’s identity. He then tasked the previous SC Chairman to ensure that this proud heritage be featured during Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and continues to thrive with the support of the capital market.

