Warning Of Fraud: BaFin issues Warning About Fake Offers Of Assistance From The UK Financial Conduct Authority

BaFin has become aware that consumers are currently being contacted by persons purporting to work for the British Financial Conduct Authority ( FCA ) who are claiming to offer assistance with the recovery of lost funds. Those contacted are first asked to transfer high sums of money, with the claim that this is required for “verification”.

BaFin would like to make clear that the British Financial Conduct Authority does not contact consumers in Germany. Fraudsters have used the same strategy using BaFin’s name in the past. BaFin does not contact consumers and request that they transfer money.

What can you do?

BaFin asks anybody affected by this scam to turn down any offers or demands and inform the police or the public prosecutor's office.

If in doubt, you can also contact BaFin . BaFin's consumer helpline can be contacted free of charge on 0800 2 100 500 (or, if calling from outside Germany: +49 (0) 228 299 70 299).