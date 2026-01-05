WAMID Launches “WAMID Analytics”, A New Suite Of Advanced Market Analytics Solutions

WAMID Analytics was developed in partnership with BMLL, the leading independent provider of harmonized Level 3, 2, and 1 historical data and analytics

Analytics Dashboard, a cutting-edge platform available in Arabic and English, forms the centerpiece of the WAMID Analytics suite

WAMID, the technology and innovation arm of Saudi Tadawul Group (“STG”), today announced the launch of WAMID Analytics, a comprehensive suite of advanced market analytics solutions designed to enhance transparency, insight, and efficiency across the Saudi Arabian and global capital markets.

Developed in collaboration with BMLL, a leading global provider of harmonized Level 3, 2, and 1 historical data and analytics, WAMID Analytics enables local and international market participants to access sophisticated analytics tools for regional and global markets.

At the core of WAMID Analytics is the Analytics Dashboard, a no-code, cloud-based platform that delivers powerful analytics and visualization capabilities. It provides access to advanced metrics derived from order book data collected from global equity markets. It also allows users to analyze market behavior, liquidity, and execution quality in granular detail – supporting smarter, faster, and data-driven decision-making.

In addition to its comprehensive analytics library, Analytics Dashboard includes intuitive visual tools that enable users to compare trends, benchmark performance, and explore market microstructure across time horizons. Built on a flexible, cloud-native architecture, it is designed to serve a broad range of use cases, from institutional research to trading strategy optimization.

Yazeed Al Domaiji, Chief Executive Officer of WAMID, said: “The launch of WAMID Analytics represents a major step forward in WAMID’s mission to deliver innovative market infrastructure solutions that strengthen the Saudi capital market and enhance its global integration. WAMID is committed to driving the digital transformation of Saudi Arabia’s financial ecosystem and to building a data-driven environment that fosters growth, innovation, and connectivity across global markets.”

As the technology and innovation arm of STG, WAMID continues to lead the digital transformation of Saudi Arabia’s financial markets by developing and deploying advanced technological solutions that enhance accessibility and efficiency. The launch of WAMID Analytics builds on WAMID’s growing portfolio of innovative services, including WAMID DataHub, WAMID Newswire, Co-Location, and Liqaa, further cementing its role in shaping the future of market intelligence and global market connectivity.