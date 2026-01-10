Walmart Inc. To Join The Nasdaq-100 Index® Beginning January 20th, 2026

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT), will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (NDX®), the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted™ Index (NDXE™), and the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector™ Index (NDXX™) prior to market open on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - the first trading day following the third Friday of the month.

Walmart Inc. will replace AstraZeneca PLC (Nasdaq: AZN) in the Nasdaq-100 Index®, the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index, and the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index. AstraZeneca PLC will also be removed from the Nasdaq-100 ESG™ Index (NDXESG™), Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30™​ (NDX70™), Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30​ UCITS™ (NDX70U™), Nasdaq-100 Sustainable ESG Select™​ (NDXSES™), Nasdaq-100 Low Volatility​™ (NDXLV™), and Nasdaq-100 Select Equal Weight™​ (NDXSE™) prior to market open on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. Please also note that the market will be closed on Monday, January 19, 2026, in observance of MLK, Jr. Day.

The Nasdaq-100 Index is a globally recognized index that tracks the performance of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market® encompassing a diverse range of industries and sectors. From technology and retail to healthcare, telecommunications, biotechnology, and media, these companies collectively shape the new 21st century economy.

To learn more about the Nasdaq-100 Index methodology, visit: https://indexes.nasdaq.com/docs/Methodology_NDX.pdf

For more information about the company, go to https://stock.walmart.com/