Wall Street saw a sharp selloff on Thursday as President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on key trade partners reignited fears of a full-scale trade war, intensifying concerns about a potential global economic recession.

By 9:30 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average had plunged 1,111.20 points (2.66%) to 41,103.63. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 dropped 188.27 points (3.32%) to 5,482.70, and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 789.63 points (4.50%) to 16,811.42.