Votes For CalPERS Board Special Retired Member Election Counted On Thursday

All voted ballots will be tabulated on Thursday, September 29, for the open retiree seat on the CalPERS Board of Administration.

Public viewing of the electronic tabulation process will take place at 9:00 a.m. at the Embassy Suites, John A. Sutter Boardroom, 100 Capitol Mall, Sacramento CA 95814.

The election is for one vacant seat on the CalPERS Board of Administration.

Nominees for the position are Tim Behrens, a program director retired from the Department of Developmental Services, Yvonne Walker, a legal secretary retired from the Department of Justice, and Randall Cheek, a deputy director of legislative and external affairs retired from the California State Lottery.

Should no candidate receive more than 50% of the votes, a runoff election between the two candidates with the most votes will be scheduled to begin in November.

The 13-member CalPERS Board of Administration sets policy for retirement and health benefits on behalf of California public employers and their active and retired employees. The board also oversees asset allocation of the pension fund's investments. Under the California Constitution, the CalPERS Board has exclusive authority to administer the CalPERS Fund.