Vinext Lists On Euronext

Euronext today congratulates Vinext on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

Vinext is an Italian innovative enterprise that has established itself as a benchmark for sustainable technological solutions in the wine, agri-food, and industrial sectors. With four specialised divisions and constant investment in Research & Development, the company promotes circular economy models, reduction of environmental impact, and resource optimisation through patented technologies and cutting-edge products.

Vinext’s listing represents Euronext’s 42nd listing of this year. In the placement phase, Vinext raised €1.9 million.

The free float at the time of admission is 16.95% and the market capitalisation at IPO is €5.2 million.

Salvatore Vignola, CEO of Vinext, said: "Going public is not the finish line, it is the launchpad for a new chapter. We have chosen this path to grow responsibly, act transparently, and create lasting impact for our stakeholders. Our core principles, sustainability, quality, and innovation, will continue to guide us forward."





