Vienna Stock Exchange Wins Largest Romanian Broker BRK Financial Group As New Trading Member

Vienna Stock Exchange welcomes a new international trading member. BRK Financial Group (BRK) will be admitted to trading as of today, 14 September 2020. Formed in 1994, Romania's leading retail broker is one of the founding members of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The only publicly listed Romanian broker plays a key role in the development of the local capital market. Including BRK, a total of 85 banks and investment firms are currently admitted to trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange (national: 27, international: 58).
Monica Ivan, CEO of BRK Financial Group: "Becoming a member at Vienna Stock Exchange opens more and better trading opportunities for us and it keeps us in line with the latest technologies in trading. We are looking for solutions that deliver best-in-class services, which Vienna Stock Exchange is well positioned to provide. The launch of trading operations in Vienna is the first step in our project to list our own structured products on regional markets. As one of the leading Romanian structured products issuers and liquidity providers, we are proud to tap into new markets."