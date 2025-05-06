Vienna Stock Exchange: Wiener Boerse AG Reports Record Financial Year 2024, Driven By Strong Diversification And Market Momentum

Record group results 2024: Revenues EUR 81.8 million, earnings before taxes EUR 50.1 million

Strengthened market position through strategic initiatives such as debt listings and growth in equity trading

Call for policy measures to leverage capital markets for public good

The Vienna-Prague Stock Exchange Group closed the 2024 financial year with record figures, underlining its strategic importance for the region. Strategic business diversification, a surge in equity turnover and an all-time high in debt listings contributed to this strong performance. Earnings before taxes surpassed the EUR 50 million mark for the first time in company history. Nearly 92% of revenues were generated abroad, reflecting the success of the Group’s international growth strategy.

"The Austrian stock market soared last year and hit a historic milestone in 2025 by surpassing the 10,000 mark. Even amid a more volatile global environment, Austrian equities continue to stand out due to their attractive valuations and the strong economic ties to the dynamic growth markets of Central and Eastern Europe. Our strong business performance reflects the effectiveness of our strategy and the strength of the regional market environment," says Christoph Boschan, CEO of Wiener Boerse AG.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Heimo Scheuch added: "Wiener Boerse operates at top international standards, yet Austria has not fully tapped into its capital market potential. Financing the transformation of our economy and maintaining public services will require deeper market integration and targeted incentives for private investment. To safeguard long-term growth and intergenerational equity, Austria should establish a transparent sovereign wealth fund that invests strategically in innovation and next generations. It is high time that Austria recognises the capital market as a key pillar for securing its future."

Financial results remain at record level

In the 2024 financial year the Group's equity turnover rose significantly to EUR 74 billion (Vienna EUR 63 billion, Prague EUR 11 billion), up from EUR 66 billion in 2023. This growth was driven primarily by increased equity trading, notably through M&A activity in the real estate sector. In addition to trading and listing, the Czech Republic's custody business (Central Securities Depository Prague) made a substantial contribution to overall earnings. Earnings before taxes surpassed EUR 50 million for the first time, continuing a trend of record financial performance.

Earnings before taxes reached EUR 50.1 million (2023: EUR 47.9 million), thus leading a series of financial years at record levels. Group revenues grew to EUR 81.8 million (2023: EUR 78.9 million) with 92% generated abroad. Equity increased to EUR 184.3 million (2023: EUR 177.9 million), while the net profit for 2024 of EUR 37.3 million exceeded the previous year's level (2023: EUR 36.4 million). As at the end of December 2024, the Vienna-Prague Stock Exchange Group employed 166.5 people (full-time equivalents).

ATX including dividends reaches 10,000 points, securities holdings increase

The strong performance of the capital markets in 2024 provided a significant boost to trading activity. Both the Austrian and Czech national indices posted substantial gains over the year. In March 2025, the ATX including dividends surpassed the 10,000-point mark for the first time in its calculation history, while the Czech PX index also reached an all-time high. Despite increased volatility – particularly due to U.S. tariffs – the ATX Total Return and PX Total Return indices have risen by 13.82% and 15.87% respectively since the beginning of the year (closing price as of 30 April).

Strengthening Austria's future: untapped capital market potential

Private pension provision is gaining importance amid growing concerns about the sustainability of Austria's public pension system. Some European states model how capital markets can complement public funding: Sweden invests 2.5% of gross income in capital-backed pension funds, while most Dutch citizens receive an occupational pension. Some Nordic European countries spend just 7-7.5% of GDP on pensions – far below Austria's 15%. Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, launched in 1991, now exceeds EUR 1.5 trillion, with over half of its assets derived from capital market returns and around 70% invested in equities.

"Utilizing capital markets is crucial to address demographic change, the strained public finances, and the need for innovation. Now is the right time to future-proof the pension system. Expanding occupational pension schemes, for example, holds significant potential to promote intergenerational equity and create a win-win-win scenario: securing retirement incomes, reducing pressure on public budgets, and channeling equity into innovation," says Gabriel Felbermayr, Director of the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO).

Photos of the press conference