Vienna Stock Exchange: VÖNIX Sustainability Index Is Celebrating 15 Years

Since the beginning of the week, the VÖNIX, one of the first national sustainability indices worldwide, has a new composition: Raiffeisen Bank International AG was newly included in the index. The VÖNIX is now entering its 16th index year and is thus a sign of the sustainability that is lived in Austria. It includes those companies listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange that are leaders in ecological and social activities and services. The calculation and distribution is carried out by Vienna Stock Exchange.
These are the 19 VÖNIX members 2020/2021:
|AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG
|PALFINGER AG
|AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG
|RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
|AT & S AUSTRIA TECH. & SYSTEMTECH.
|ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG
|BKS BANK AG
|TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
|BURGENLAND HOLDING AG
|UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
|CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG
|VERBUND AG
|ERSTE GROUP BANK AG
|VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
|EVN AG
|WIENERBERGER AG
|KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
|ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG
|LENZING AG
"The climate crisis is the central issue of the present and the future. I am therefore very proud that VBV has succeeded for 15 years now in motivating companies to focus on more sustainability through the attractiveness of the sustainability index VÖNIX and the associated Vienna Stock Exchange Award. The success proves these front runners and our attitude right", explains Andreas Zakostelsky, Chairman of the Advisory Board of VÖNIX and CEO of VBV-Vorsorgekasse.
"VÖNIX proves that the inclusion of environmental and social criteria in investment decisions pays off both in the long term and in difficult market phases," says Reinhard Friesenbichler, Managing Director of rfu, the company responsible for the sustainability rating. "We are also pleased that Raiffeisen Bank International AG is back into the VÖNIX after a one-year break. In addition to an active sustainable product policy, improving the management of specific Eastern European and sector-related risks was decisive factor.”
Partner of the VÖNIX - VBV Sustainability Index
Well-known players of the Austrian capital market contribute with their know-how to up-to-date index management and sustainability research. The VÖNIX-Partners are the VBV-Vorsorgekasse, the Raiffeisen-Nachhaltigkeits-Initiative and the Security KAG as well as the technical partners, the rfu – responsible for the sustainability analysis – and the Vienna Stock Exchange, responsible for the index management and real-time calculation and publication. Further information on VÖNIX can also be found at www.voenix.at.