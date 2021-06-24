Vienna Stock Exchange - VÖNIX Austrian Sustainability Index: Composition Remains At 19 Companies

Following the annual review of the VBV Austrian Sustainability Index (VÖNIX) in accordance with the rules and regulations, rfu, VBV-Vorsorgekasse and the Vienna Stock Exchange announce: 19 Austrian listed companies, that are leaders in terms of environmental and social actions will be included in the Austrian sustainability benchmark in 2021/22. The VÖNIX is based on the measurement of corporate sustainability using a model with ecological and social exclusion as well as positive criteria. The VÖNIX is one of the world's first national sustainability indices and has been calculated since June 2005.

19 companies can call themselves VÖNIX members in 2021/2022 and display the membership logo:

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG PALFINGER AG AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG AT & S AUSTRIA TECH. & SYSTEMTECH. ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG BKS BANK AG TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG BURGENLAND HOLDING AG UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG VERBUND AG ERSTE GROUP BANK AG VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG EVN AG WIENERBERGER AG KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG LENZING AG

"The capital market is a decisive factor on the way to a CO2-neutral future. What was an initial spark in 2005 with the VÖNIX is now common practice. Sustainable investment is a central topic for VBV-Vorsorgekasse, as well as for many other players, today," says Andreas Zakostelsky, Chairman of the Advisory Board of VÖNIX and CEO of VBV-Vorsorgekasse.

"The consideration of ESG factors, which has recently also been demanded by EU regulators, has been a reality in the VÖNIX Sustainability Index for 16 years. The long-term development of the index shows that this is not to the detriment in terms of shareholder returns," says Reinhard Friesenbichler, Managing Director of rfu, the company responsible for the sustainability rating.