Vienna Stock Exchange: UBM Added To The VÖNIX Sustainability Index As Of Monday

On Monday, 20 June 2022, the new composition of the VBV Austrian Sustainability Index (VÖNIX) will take effect. UBM Development AG will be newly included in the Austrian sustainability benchmark. Consequently, 20 Austrian listed companies will be included in the VÖNIX in the future, announce rfu, VBV-Vorsorgekasse and the Vienna Stock Exchange after the annual review in accordance with the index rules. rfu assesses corporate sustainability on the basis of a model with ecological and social exclusion as well as positive criteria.

The 20 VÖNIX members 2022/2023 are:

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG PALFINGER AG AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG AT & S AUSTRIA TECH. & SYSTEMTECH. ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG BKS BANK AG TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG BURGENLAND HOLDING AG UBM DEVELOPMENT AG CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG ERSTE GROUP BANK AG VERBUND AG EVN AG VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG WIENERBERGER AG LENZING AG ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG

"UBM Development AG has continuously improved since its initial rating in 2018. Today, the company is a high-profile developer of green real estate in the residential, office and hotel segments," says Reinhard Friesenbichler, Managing Director of rfu, the company responsible for the sustainability rating, explaining the inclusion in the index.

Transformation to a CO2-neutral future succeeds with the help of the capital market

"Sustainability is more important today than ever before. This is impressively demonstrated by the companies included in the VÖNIX. As a sustainability pioneer, we at VBV-Vorsorgekasse are particularly pleased about every company that is included in the VÖNIX. These companies show how the transformation into a CO2-neutral future can succeed with the help of the capital market," says Andreas Zakostelsky, Chairman of the Advisory Board of VÖNIX and CEO of VBV-Vorsorgekasse.