Vienna Stock Exchange: Trading Volumes Thrive On Soaring Austrian Stock Market, Debt Listing Record

- Equity turnover at 10-year high (YTD 70.8 bn euros, +6.6 %)
- Number of new bond listings doubled in 2021
- Most active year in the SME segment also for equity listings
- Last trading day on 30 December 2021 ends with early closing auction at 2:15 p.m.
In 2021, the upswing in Austria’s cyclical equities is fuelling trading volumes on the Vienna Stock Exchange. As a result, trading volume exceeds the already strong previous year. The national index ATX climbs to new heights, outperforming all developed capital markets this year. In the junior market there were eight listings, the strongest inflow since the establishment of the direct market (plus) segment. PORR AG and Cleen Energy carried out capital increases this year. With more than 6,600 new listings, the Vienna Stock Exchange doubled the number of new bonds and thus became one of the leading debt listing venues in Europe.
"As an exchange operator, we were able to grow in all our business areas in 2021 – from trading and listings to data and IT business. The 250th anniversary year was a very good one for the exchange itself, but above all also for investors and companies. Looking ahead, the capital market will play a key role in the transformation towards a carbon-free future. It provides a competitive edge to nations and continents," says Christoph Boschan, CEO of Wiener Börse AG.
Equity turnover at 10-year high
The Vienna Stock Exchange records trading volumes of EUR 70.83 billion as of 15 December 2021. Compared to the previous year, this is an increase of 6.6 % (2020: EUR 66.43 billion). In addition to the Austrian stock rally, successful initiatives such as the global market (EUR 5.3 billion) and trading on public holidays (EUR 1.2 billion) contribute significantly to turnover. The majority of the trading volume is generated by international participants (84% international, 16% national trading members). The most actively traded shares year-to-date were Erste Group Bank AG (EUR 11.61 billion), OMV AG (EUR 10.07 billion), Verbund AG (EUR 7.50 billion), voestalpine AG (EUR 5.53 billion) and Raiffeisen Bank International AG (EUR 4.36 billion).
The last trading day on the Vienna Stock Exchange is fixed for Thursday, 30 December 2021, with an early closing auction at 2:15 pm. For 2022, a total of 255 trading days are scheduled. The stock exchange infrastructure will be open again on six Austrian public holidays.
Austrian stock market outperformed in 2021
In the course of 2021, the ATX Total Return (incl. dividends) gained 38.77% and stopped at 7,585.28 points on 15 December 2021 (ATX excl. dividends: 3,731.43 points, + 34.20%). On 11 November 2021, the ATX Total Return reached its all-time high of 7,927.88 points. The Austrian benchmark clearly outperformed other developed capital markets this year (CAC 40 + 24.79 %, EUROSTOXX +17.09 %, DAX +12.81 %, FTSE 100 +10.99 %). The ATX stocks with the strongest price gains year-to-date were AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG (+ 69.92%), Erste Group Bank AG (+ 54.17%), Raiffeisen Bank International AG (+ 51.92%), EVN AG (+ 47.65%) and OMV AG (+ 46.55%). Austrian market capitalisation reached EUR 139.80 billion as of 15 December.
"The Austrian stock market has more than compensated for the previous year's losses. Investors should look away from annual fluctuations towards long-term returns of stock markets. A broadly-diversified, lifetime equity investment plan is the best strategy for retail investors," says Christoph Boschan.
Anniversary 250 Years of the Vienna Stock Exchange: Looking to the Future
In 2021, the Vienna Stock Exchange celebrated its 250th anniversary. At the Future Forum, the focus was on the next 250 years. Contributions and discussions with experts from asset management, business, and science addressed the issue of de-growth-movement and investment trends of the coming years. A commemorative publication bundles the contents at the end of the year.
Download infographics:
Infographic on the year 2021 (png-file 120 KB)