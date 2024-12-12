Vienna Stock Exchange: ReGuest Now Listed In The Direct Market Plus

The direct market plus of the Vienna Stock Exchange is growing: as of today, ReGuest S.p.A. is listed in the segment for SMEs. The shares of the South Tyrolean company can now be traded once a day in an auction with pricing at 1.30 pm. According to the company's own information, ReGuest is leading in the field of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) for hotels with guest communication. The Rosinger Group acts as lead manager and capital market coach.

"We want to continue to grow sustainably as a company and increase our international visibility. The listing is therefore the next logical step, which will also facilitate future business partnerships," says Michael Mitterhofer, CEO of ReGuest.

With its direct market and direct market plus segments, the exchange-regulated Vienna MTF is addressing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and expanding start-ups. These make it easier to enter the stock market as a basis for further development on the capital market and possible equity financing. Numerous direct network partners – consisting of Capital Market Coaches and Direct Funding Partners – are on hand to advise prospective issuers. The two entry segments now comprise 28 listings.

