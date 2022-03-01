Vienna Stock Exchange: PIERER Mobility AG Listed On The Prime Market

As of today, the shares of PIERER Mobility AG (ISIN: AT0000KTMI02) are traded in the top segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the prime market. The Austrian company, based in Wels, is Europe's leading "Powered Two-Wheeler (PTW)" manufacturer. With the motorcycle brands KTM, HUSQVARNA Motorcycles, GASGAS it is one of the European technology and market leaders as a pioneer in the electrification of motorized two-wheelers (e-motorcycles and e-bicycles). With a market capitalization of around EUR 2.7 billion, it ranks among the largest and most traded companies on the Vienna Stock Exchange. Baader Bank assumes the specialist function and ensures sufficient liquidity in continuous trading. The orders previously placed in the global market will be declared cancelled and will have to be entered again.
"This step is intended to meet the great interest shown by investors in Austria and abroad. In addition, we would like to send a signal of our commitment to the Austrian capital market," says Stefan Pierer, CEO of PIERER Mobility AG.
The Austrian prime market segment now includes 39 companies whose shares are admitted to the regulated market (or "Amtlicher Handel") and meet the highest transparency requirements.