Vienna Stock Exchange: More Swiss Shares And Thyssenkrupp Subsidiary New To The Global Market

Following the inclusion of Swiss Market Index (SMI) stocks in spring, the Vienna Stock Exchange is once again expanding its range of Swiss shares in the international segment “global market”. As of today, 30 additional Swiss companies – primarily from the SMI Mid Cap Index – are tradable in euros, at domestic fees and during the trading hours of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The new stocks include the pharmaceutical companies Roche and Sandoz, the chocolate manufacturer Lindt & Sprüngli and the Swiss Marketplace Group (SMG), an operator of online marketplaces that went public in September.

In addition to the Swiss shares, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) has also been included in the global market: the marine industry company is a spin-off from thyssenkrupp AG and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since last Monday. The global market of the Vienna Stock Exchange has already been expanded by 100 stocks this year and currently comprises over 900 securities from 28 countries – all in a uniform and transparent trading environment. As market maker, Lang & Schwarz ensures fair prices and provides sufficient liquidity for active stock exchange trading.

