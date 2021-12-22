Vienna Stock Exchange Is Now CO2-Neutral

Through a new cooperation with Climate Austria, Wiener Börse is taking an important step towards protecting our climate. In addition to existing sustainability activities, unavoidable CO2 emissions will now be offset by supporting climate protection projects (75% Austrian, 25% international projects). According to Climate Austria, the projects meet the standard of domestic environmental funding of the Federal Ministry for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology (BMK). The international climate protection projects comply with internationally recognized standards such as the Gold Standard.
"The capital market can make a decisive contribution on the way to a CO2-neutral future. By supporting climate protection projects, the Vienna Stock Exchange also contributes as a company and the central infrastructure of the Austrian capital market to the green transformation," says Andrea Herrmann, CFO of Wiener Börse AG.
Certified CO2-neutral company
The calculated CO2 compensation requirement amounts to 511 tons. The calculation basis for this was provided by fiscal years 2019 or 2020, with the higher value being used in each case. These were mainly in the areas of heating, electricity, coolant requirements and flights. In parallel with the efforts to reduce emissions, further calculations will be carried out annually and the compensations will be adjusted.
ESG on the Vienna Stock Exchange
The topic of ESG has accompanied the Vienna Stock Exchange for well over a decade. The VÖNIX Sustainability Index has been calculated since 2005 as one of the world's first national sustainability indices. It currently includes 19 domestic listed companies that are leaders in terms of ecological and social activities. In 2009, the first CEE sustainability index, CECE SRI, was launched. In 2020, the Vienna Stock Exchange joined the Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative of the United Nations and thus voluntarily commits to promoting long-term and sustainable investments as well as the disclosure of ESG key figures in dialogue with investors, companies and the regulatory authorities. In the area of ESG bonds, increased investor demand is evident; issues are oversubscribed, and more and more Austrian issuers are also launching green bonds on the market.