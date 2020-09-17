Vienna Stock Exchange: International Segment Global Market With Over 40 New European Blue Chips

As of today, the Vienna Stock Exchange's international segment global market is expanding by 42 European shares. Fans of international stocks will find companies from a wide range of sectors such as the multi-country stock exchange Euronext (which operates the stock exchanges in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris), the German biotech CureVac (currently developing a Covid-19 vaccine), the French luxury goods manufacturer Christian Dior as well as the global expert in the water and waste sector Suez. In total, the global market now offers a selection of 717 securities from 26 countries. Both private and institutional investors respond positively to the offer. Sales have increased by half over the course of 2020 (01-08 2020: EUR 2.12 bn; 01-08 2019: EUR 1.43 bn). The most actively traded stock on the global market at the end of August 2020 is the Austrian ams (primary listing in Switzerland) with EUR 101.7 m, followed by Tesla (EUR 76.3 m) and Arcelormittal (EUR 50.6 m).
"Private investors should adopt a long-term strategy when investing in shares and diversify widely. Interested parties can take this opportunity via our global market. The advantage: popular global stocks can be traded on the national stock exchange at domestic conditions. The response proves our initiative right," says Vienna Stock Exchange CEO Christoph Boschan.
In the global market, Lang & Schwarz and Baader Bank in their function as market makers, ensure attractive prices. Continuous trading takes place between 9:00 and 17:30. Tight spreads with high volumes enable private investors to execute orders immediately and at a lower price than abroad.
Download info graphic (jpg-file 735 KB)
All new listings at a glance (pdf-file 50 KB)
Details about the global market
Price information