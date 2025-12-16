Vienna Stock Exchange: Gallmetzer HealthCare Enters Direct Market Plus

Gallmetzer HealthCare S.p.A. celebrated its debut on the Vienna Stock Exchange today. CEO Dietrich Gallmetzer traditionally opened trading in the direct market plus segment by ringing the opening bell. The shares of the Bolzano-based company are now tradable on a daily basis in a supervised intraday auction. Gallmetzer HealthCare S.p.A. is a corporate group active in the field of oral and dental care. According to the company, its brand portfolio spans the entire value chain, ranging from in-house production of proprietary products such as anaesthetics and sustainable oral care solutions to dental distribution of its own products and third-party goods. The transaction was accompanied by Wiener Privatbank as lead manager, while the Rosinger Group acts as Capital Market Coach. ICF Bank is responsible for supervising the auction.

“With the listing we are opening a new chapter in the development of our company. As Italy’s second-largest dental holding, Gallmetzer HealthCare strengthens trust among partners and customers through its presence on the capital market, while at the same time laying the foundation for further expanding our unique family of brands across Europe,” says Dietrich Gallmetzer, CEO of Gallmetzer HealthCare.

Since 2019, the Vienna MTF with its direct market and direct market plus segments has been aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as fast-growing young companies. The straightforward path to the stock exchange provides companies from a wide range of industries with the basis for further growth via the capital market and potential equity financing. A large number of partners within the direct network – consisting of Capital Market Coaches and Direct Funding Partners – support prospective issuers throughout the listing process. Currently, 31 securities are listed across the two entry-level segments.