Vienna Stock Exchange: First Trading Day Of beaconsmind In Direct Market Plus

The Vienna Stock Exchange welcomes a new listing to the entry segment direct market plus. As of today, beaconsmind AG is also continuously tradable in Vienna. The Swiss-based software company enables location-based marketing campaigns for retailers. As market maker, Baader Bank supports trading between 8:55 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. with additional liquidity. About 45% of the shares are in free float, according to the company.
"After listing on Paris' Euronext exchange, we would like to address even more investors via the Vienna Stock Exchange. The direct market plus is ideal to boost trading in German-speaking countries. As a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software we enable retailers to make brick-and-mortar stores even more attractive, thanks to a shopping experience that integrates the advantages that they find online. Our solution bridges the gap between on- and offline, strengthens customer loyalty and increases revenues of our retail clients. We are pleased to be even more present on the capital market as of today", says Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind AG at the start of trading in Vienna.