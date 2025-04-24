Vienna Stock Exchange: Expanded Product Diversity With New ETFs And Crypto Trackers

As of today, another hundred ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) and around fifty new crypto ETPs (Exchange Traded Products) can be traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The key criteria for the extensive expansion of the ETF offering were index fund volume, international demand and tradability. The expanded offering includes ETFs that track the performance of well-known indices such as the MSCI World, S&P 500 or NASDAQ-100, as well as numerous bond ETFs with different structures. The new additions almost double the number of ETFs so far tradable. Even greater in relation is the increase in crypto ETPs: in the form of a bond, they track the performance of digital assets such as Bitcoin, thus enabling investment in them via regulated financial instruments.

"ETFs reflect the key principles of a solid investment strategy: broad diversification, low costs and the option of a monthly savings plan. They are therefore a prototype for long-term private retirement planning. With our comprehensive product expansion, domestic investors now have an even more diverse investment offering at attractive conditions," says Manuel Kurz, Deputy Head of Member Sales & Business Development.

As market maker, Lang & Schwarz guarantees high price quality and ensures continuous trading. A total of around 240 ETFs and about 60 crypto ETPs are now available on the Vienna Stock Exchange. On the domestic national exchange, investors benefit from favorable conditions without foreign exchange fees and without issue surcharge.

Complete list of new ETFs and ETPs (pdf-file 220 KB)