Vienna Stock Exchange Award 2023: Premiere Victory For Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG claims its first ATX Prize win

Shared first places in Mid Cap (Flughafen Wien AG & Frequentis AG) and Journalist categories (Erste Group Bank AG & voestalpine AG)

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG & Flughafen Wien AG win in two award categories

(Vienna) Today, eleven companies were honoured in the festive ambience of the Palais Niederösterreich. The occasion: the most important recognition of the Austrian capital market – the Vienna Stock Exchange Award. The independent expert juries presented 13 awards. The juries consisted of experts from the ÖVFA (ATX, Mid Cap and Corporate Bond Awards), financial journalists coordinated by APA-Finance (Journalist Award) and the VÖNIX Advisory Board (Sustainability Award). "Once a year, the Austrian capital market community honours those companies that shine the brightest in the spotlight of the stock market. As leading companies and solid dividend stocks, they attract the attention of investors worldwide," said Christoph Boschan in his opening speech.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG was able to achieve a premiere victory this year: After three third places in the ATX category in 2011, 2012 and 2017 and a further third place in 2020 (Journalist Prize), the company managed to hit the big time in the prime category. The jury based its decision on convincing financial reporting, investor relations, strategy and corporate positioning as well as corporate governance. In addition, market-related factors such as the top performance in 2022 and relative liquidity tipped the scales.

SBO CEO Gerald Grohmann: "The year 2022 was marked by both strong market dynamics as well as customer demand. Through solid communication work and professional placement on the capital market, we were able to achieve high visibility for our company. We are very pleased with this award, which is also proof that the Vienna Stock Exchange is an excellent trading venue for an international company like SBO. I would like to thank the team at the Vienna Stock Exchange, but also my dedicated team, with whom we are consistently continuing our successful path towards Strategy 2030."

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG won two top prizes. The jurors not only awarded AT&S AG the Corporate Bond Prize, but also ranked the company at the top of the VÖNIX Sustainability Prize (Consumer category). In addition to AT&S AG, Lenzing AG (Industrials) and BKS Bank AG (Financials) were also honoured for their commitment to sustainability.

In his speech, Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner emphasised the economic importance of the capital market for creating welfare in the country: "The award-winning companies are Austria’s growth drivers. They create prosperity, innovation and the basis for Austria's future success as a competitive business location on the international market." Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Vienna Stock Exchange and CEO of Wienerberger AG, also emphasises the essential role of the stock exchange: "The challenges of climate change and the associated necessary transformation of the economy can only be met with a strong capital market."

At the Vienna Stock Exchange Award, nuances often decide the ranking, as the awards in the "Mid Cap" and "Journalists" categories showed. Flughafen Wien AG and Frequentis AG (Mid Cap) as well as Erste Group Bank AG and voestalpine AG (Journalists) shared first place. Erste Group – in first place for the fourth time in a row – and voestalpine continued their dominance in the journalist category thanks to professional media work. Both were nominated by the APA-Finance jury for the eighth time. Flughafen Wien AG achieved its fourth success in the Mid Cap category, Frequentis AG defended its top position for the second time.

Overview of categories and award winners

ATX Award

1st place: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

2nd place: Do & Co AG

3rd place: OMV AG

Mid Cap Award

1st place: Flughafen Wien AG

Frequentis AG

3rd place: Addiko Bank AG

VÖNIX Sustainability Award

Financials: BKS Bank AG

Consumer: AT&S AG

Industrials: Lenzing AG

Journalist Award

1st place: Erste Group Bank AG

voestalpine AG

3rd place: Flughafen Wien AG

Corporate Bond-Preis

AT&S AG