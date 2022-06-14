Vienna Stock Exchange Award 2022 Goes On Stage Again: AT&S First-Time Winner Of ATX Prize

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG wins ATX Award ahead of OMV AG and Wienerberger AG

Three VÖNIX Sustainability Awards go to: Agrana-Beteiligungs AG, BKS Bank AG and UBM Development AG

Erste Group Bank AG awarded 1st prize of the Journalist Award; Frequentis AG receives 1st prize in the Mid Cap category; VERBUND AG receives the Corporate Bond Award

(Vienna) 12 companies are honored with 13 awards in a festive atmosphere at the Vienna Stock Exchange Award in downtown Vienna this evening. After two years in a small circle, the most important award of the Austrian capital market is presented in front of a high-ranking audience at a festive event. Independent expert juries consisting of analysts of the ÖVFA (ATX, Mid Cap and Corporate Bond Award), financial journalists coordinated by APA-Finance (Journalist Award) as well as the VÖNIX Advisory Board (Sustainability Award) selected the winners. Management board members of the listed companies accepted the awards in five categories.

"It is great to welcome the broad financial market community in the audience again and to shine the spotlight on the achievements of Austrian listed companies. They are Austria's flagships in the global competition and the Vienna Stock Exchange Award recognizes their outstanding development," says Christoph Boschan, CEO of Wiener Börse AG.

Categories and award winners:

ATX Award

1st Place: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

2nd Place: OMV AG

3rd Place: Wienerberger AG

Mid Cap Award

1st Place: Frequentis AG

2nd Place: Palfinger AG

3rd Place: AMAG Austria Metall AG

VÖNIX Sustainability Award

Category Consumer: Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Category Financials: BKS Bank AG

Category Industrials: UBM Development AG

Journalist Award

1st Place: Erste Group Bank AG

2nd Place: VERBUND AG

3rd Place: Flughafen Wien AG

Corporate Bond Award

VERBUND AG

"AT&S stood out with its ongoing reporting, comprehensive IR activities, experienced management, and maximum points for quantitative factors such as stock price performance and liquidity," says Friedrich Mostböck, President of the ÖVFA and jury member. This was the first time that AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG had won the top ATX award, having already come third in this category last year. The other two ATX Prize places went to OMV AG and Wienerberger AG, which also excelled with their strategy, reporting and investor relations activities.

Peter Schneider, CSO of AT&S, is delighted with the award: " In recent years AT&S forged its position as a global technology leader for printed circuit boards and substrates. The stock market listing in particular is a cornerstone of our healthy corporate growth. Market presence is crucial for our continued success and therefore we would like to express our sincere thanks to the Austrian capital market community. Awards such as the Vienna Stock Exchange Prize encourage us to continue on our path."

In the sustainability category, Agrana-Beteiligungs AG (Consumer), BKS Bank AG (Financials), and UBM Development AG (Industrials) received the Vienna Stock Exchange Award in 2022. They are part of the VÖNIX universe and were therefore evaluated for the Sustainability Award. The VÖNIX VBV-Austrian Sustainability Index is the sustainability benchmark of the Austrian stock market. "What was an initial spark with the VÖNIX in 2005 is now lived practice – especially with this year's winners of the VÖNIX Sustainability Award. The companies scored with an outstanding sustainability performance in their sector and thus achieved the best scoring or the greatest increase in points," Andreas Zakostelsky, as Chairman, explained the choice on behalf of the VÖNIX Advisory Board.

The Journalist Award went to Erste Group Bank AG, which stood out for its particularly professional media relations. This was the third time in a row that the company scored points with the jury of experts, which is made up of leading finance journalists. Second and third place in this category went to VERBUND AG and Flughafen Wien AG. The Corporate Bond Award went to VERBUND AG for, among other things, an immediate publication of relevant corporate events, a seamless flow of information, Green Finance, a sustainable orientation and the existence of a rating. In the mid cap segment, Frequentis AG won first place. Palfinger AG and AMAG Austria Metall AG also convinced the expert jury in the mid cap category.

About the Vienna Stock Exchange Award

The Vienna Stock Exchange Award was presented for the first time in 2008 and currently comprises 5 categories: ATX Award, Mid Cap Award, Corporate Bond Award, Journalist Award and Sustainability Award. The Vienna Stock Exchange Award is a joint initiative of Aktienforum, APA-Finance, Cercle Investor Relations Austria (C.I.R.A.), Oesterreichische Kontrollbank (OeKB), Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB), Austrian Association for Financial Analysis and Asset Management (ÖVFA) with CFA Society Austria, Association of Austrian Investment Fund Management Companies (VÖIG), VÖNIX Advisory Board, Wiener Börse, Austrian Economic Chambers (WKO) and Zertifikate Forum Austria (ZFA).

