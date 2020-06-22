Vienna Stock Exchange Award 2020: OMV Wins ATX And Corporate Bond Awards

- Winners of the further categories: Palfinger, Oberbank and Erste Group
- Individual ceremonies held for the 13th Vienna Stock Exchange Awards
- Expert jury evaluation of the ÖVFA (ATX, Mid Cap and Corporate Bond Award), APA Finance (Journalist Award) and VÖNIX Advisory Board (Sustainability Award)
The most important award in the Austrian financial community, the Vienna Stock Exchange Award, was presented to its winners on a smaller scale than usual at the Vienna Stock Exchange this year due to the Covid-19 measures. Impressions of the award ceremony are available in our video and photo gallery.
The ATX Award 2020 goes to OMV, which has thus won the prime category for the first time. The company impressed the ÖVFA expert jury with its excellent and detailed financial reporting, extensive Investor Relations activities as well as strong performance and liquidity in the 2019 reporting year. The group also scored points with its clear strategy and transparent corporate governance. Furthermore OMV won in the Corporate Bond category, for the eleventh time. With a total of 16 podium positions, OMV is the most awarded company in the history of the Vienna Stock Exchange Award.
This year, crane manufacturer Palfinger took first place in the "Mid Cap" category, convincing the jury in the peer group comparison and strategy/corporate management. The VÖNIX Sustainability Award goes to Oberbank, which stood out with its holistically sustainable business strategy, receiving an award for the first time this year. Erste Group proved convincing with its media relations this year, taking first place in the category "Journalist Award", after having been on the podium for the past three years. The expert jury justified its choice by citing the extensive range of services for journalists, with which the Erste Group media team sets standards for communication in the financial industry.
Overview Award Winners 2020
ATX Award
1st Place: OMV AG
2nd Place: Wienerberger AG
3rd Place: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
Mid Cap Award
1st Place: Palfinger AG
2nd Place: UBM Development AG
3rd Place: Marinomed Biotech AG
Corporate Bond Award
OMV AG
VÖNIX Sustainability Award
1st Place: Oberbank AG
2nd Place: Lenzing AG
Telekom Austria AG
Journalist Award
1st Place: Erste Group Bank AG
2nd Place: Flughafen Wien AG
3rd Place: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfiled Equipment AG
"We are very pleased that our work has been honoured with two gold medals this year. Thanks to our employees for making this possible. They are the strong foundation on which we build. After the record year 2019, we are continuing to pursue our strategy consistently, even in the difficult environment of 2020. We are well prepared for the time after the crisis with the successful expansion of our value chain in the direction of chemicals and recycling. The capital market has responded very positively to the bonds issued to finance our majority stake in Borealis. With this transaction we are setting the course for a low carbon industry and an even more important role in the leading Austrian index ATX," says OMV CFO Reinhard Florey.
"The strength of domestic listed companies is part of the force that is decisive for the prosperity and further development of Austria. With their support, it was possible to avoid a standstill in the country," said Christoph Boschan, CEO of Vienna Stock Exchange. "The Vienna Stock Exchange Award is intended to highlight the forerunners of the Austrian market."
The Vienna Stock Exchange Award is a joint initiative between Aktienforum, APA-Finance, Cercle Investor Relations Austria (C.I.R.A.), Oesterreichische Kontrollbank (OeKB), Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB), Austrian Association for Financial Analysis and Asset Management (ÖVFA) with CFA Society Austria, Association of Austrian Investment Fund Management Companies (VÖIG), VÖNIX Advisory Board, Wiener Börse, Austrian Economic Chambers (WKO) and Zertifikate Forum Austria (ZFA).