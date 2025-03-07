Vienna Stock Exchange: Austria's Leading Index Surpasses 10,000 Points For The First Time

On the evening of 6 March 2025, the ATX Total Return closed above 10,000 points for the first time in its history, finishing at 10,100.07 points. The benchmark index tracks the performance of the 20 largest publicly listed companies in Austria, based on free float capitalisation and turnover, and includes dividends. As a performance index, it provides a broader picture of the Austrian market performance – similar to the German DAX index.

"While the ATX Price Index reflects only half the truth, the ATX Total Return incorporates an essential element of the Austrian stock market: dividends. Data shows that dividends contribute significantly to overall returns. For investors seeking a true reflection of Austria’s stock market performance, the ATX Total Return is the relevant benchmark”, said Christoph Boschan, CEO of Wiener Börse AG.

Since 2002, the ATX Total Return has delivered an annualised return of 8.98%, compared to just 5.92% for the ATX Price Index, which excludes dividends. On an international scale, Austria is regarded as a market with strong dividend yields. Analysts predict the average dividend yield for the ATX in 2025 will be approximately 6% (consensus estimates).

"When comparing indices, not only the dividend policy but also the observation period, capitalisation and sector composition play an important role. The ATX is a cyclical index with index heavyweights in the financial and industrial sectors. Based on market capitalisation and company size, it would be more comparable with the MDAX than with the DAX", explains Boschan.

About the ATX Total Return

The Vienna Stock Exchange has been calculating the ATX index – both including and excluding dividends – since 1991. Three companies – OMV AG, Verbund AG, and Wienerberger AG – have been consistently represented in the index since its inception. The index is predominantly composed of companies from the financial (43%), basic industry (26%), utilities (11%), and industrial goods & services (11%) sectors.

The composition of the ATX is reviewed semi-annually by the Vienna Stock Exchange in accordance with its "Guidelines for Austrian Indices". Companies are selected based on the criteria average daily turnover and free float market capitalization. The calculation of the index follows a purely quantitative methodology.

