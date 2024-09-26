Vienna Stock Exchange: 30 New Stocks Added To The International Global Market Segment

The international market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange grows considerably: 30 additional stocks from the USA, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Luxembourg can be traded on the global market as of today. This means that the segment now comprises over 800 securities from 27 countries, which can be traded at domestic fees, in euros and during the trading hours of the local stock exchange hours. As a market maker, Lang & Schwarz ensures attractive prices and enables active stock exchange trading thanks to sufficient liquidity.

"With the ongoing expansions, we aim to make as many international securities as possible available to investors on favourable terms – from current high-profile IPOs to long-established blue chips. With its large number of securities from all sectors and its global diversification, the global market enables optimal diversification of the investment portfolio", explains Manuel Kurz, Deputy Head of Member Sales & Business Development of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Young listed companies, veterans and heavyweights among the new additions

The new additions come from a wide variety of sectors and cover the technology and digitalisation segments (including Super Micro Computer Inc., Elmos Semiconductor SE), pharmaceuticals (Novavax Inc., Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Corp.), utilities (Henkel AG & CO KGAA) and commodities (Hecla Mining Co, Occidental Petroleum Corp.), among others.

Alongside stock market veterans such as Volkswagen AG – the first ordinary share was issued in 1961 – or the United States Steel Corporation, which was created by a merger in 1901 and became the world's largest company at the time, there are also "younger" listed companies that are new to the global market, such as the defence group Hensoldt AG (IPO 2020) or the audio box manufacturer Tonies SE (2021).

