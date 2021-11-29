Vienna Stock Exchange: 15 New Asian Blue Chips Added To The "Global Market" Segment

Today, the Vienna Stock Exchange expands its offering on the global market: Four Chinese and eleven Japanese blue chips are newly included to continuous trading in the international market segment. Austrian retail investors can now choose from shares of large Chinese banks (Bank of China and China Construction Bank), the Japanese technology group Fujitsu, as well as Bridgestone, Honda or Mitsubishi from the automotive and vehicle manufacturing sector. Trading is possible between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., supported by Lang & Schwarz as market maker, in line with the motto "all you can order".
"Portfolio diversification is important. Therefore, worldwide investments are made available for domestic investors at the Vienna Stock Exchange. Anyone with an appetite for Asian stocks will also find what they are looking for in Vienna. A total of 74 Asian stocks are included in the global market," said Manuel Kurz, Business Development & Member Sales, Wiener Börse AG.
Investors can trade around 800 shares from 27 countries on the global market of Wiener Börse. They benefit from local trading hours and a domestic fee schedule. With monthly turnover averaging EUR 437 million, the international segment is the second strongest on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The highest demand is registered for US equities.
List of new companies in the segment (pdf-file 50 KB)
Infographic global market (jpg-file 690 KB)