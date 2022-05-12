Video: Introduction To ISDA’s Digital Regulatory Reporting Initiative

Regulators around the world are changing their rules to improve the consistency and quality of derivatives reporting. ISDA’s Digital Regulatory Reporting (DRR) initiative translates the amended rules into machine-executable open-source code that will allow firms to report their activity more efficiently, while providing regulators with data that is more consistent and accurate.

