VeVe Launches On StackR Marketplace, Unlocking OMI Trading For Digital Collectibles - New Integration Expands Access And Utility For Token-Powered NFT Trading

VeVe, the premier digital collectibles platform, today announced the official launch of VeVe digital collectibles on StackR, a new marketplace for NFT collectibles.

Following a year in beta testing, the StackR integration will go live on April 29, enabling VeVe’s global community to buy and sell officially licensed collectibles using OMI, VeVe’s native utility token. This expansion marks a major milestone for VeVe as it opens up a more accessible and flexible trading environment beyond its in-app marketplace.

StackR is an innovative, blockchain-based marketplace designed to offer a secure and intuitive experience for collectors. Through direct integration with VeVe accounts, users can connect their VeVe app to StackR and manage their collections across both platforms. All purchases and sales made on StackR will automatically reflect in the user’s VeVe collection, ensuring a seamless and secure experience backed by VeVe’s high standards of authenticity for every transaction.

A new trading experience for VeVe collectors

Until now, VeVe’s secondary market activity was limited to in-app trading using gems, its internal credit system. StackR introduces peer-to-peer transactions using cryptocurrency, allowing collectors to trade VeVe NFTs more freely and reach a wider network of buyers and sellers.

At the heart of the StackR marketplace is the use of OMI, VeVe’s native utility token developed by ECOMI. Now available on Base, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, OMI offers users significantly cheaper transaction costs compared to Ethereum mainnet, along with faster, more efficient trading. This launch marks the first time VeVe digital collectibles can be bought and sold directly with cryptocurrency, delivering on a long-awaited feature from its community and further integrating VeVe into the broader Web3 economy. Through StackR, collectors can self-custody their OMI with full ownership and control, earn automatic OMI rewards, and trade seamlessly - all while avoiding additional gas fees, thanks to StackR’s sponsored transactions.

“Our goal has always been to evolve collecting for the digital age, and this launch brings that vision closer to reality,” said David Yu, Co-Founder and CEO of VeVe.

“StackR allows us to offer greater trading flexibility, and a seamless connection between fandom and blockchain. It’s a foundational step toward building a future where collecting is more open, dynamic, and globally connected,” added Yu.

With VeVe’s extensive catalog of licensed collectibles and StackR’s infrastructure, this collaboration positions VeVe as a one-stop platform for high-quality digital collecting. VeVe’s partners include many of the world’s biggest brands in comics, film, and pop culture - now accessible through an open and on-chain secondary market.

“The collaboration with VeVe is a game-changer, not just for digital collecting, but for the future of fan engagement. By bringing VeVe’s iconic brands and global collector community to StackR, we’re unlocking a more open, flexible, and immersive collecting experience. This is about empowering fans with true ownership and expanding what’s possible in the digital space,” says Patrick Hable, Founder of StackR.

On launch day, VeVe users will be able to create a StackR account and link it to their VeVe profile to begin trading. VeVe and StackR will provide onboarding guides and support to ensure a smooth user experience.