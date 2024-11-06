Vermiculus Opens New Office In Umeå To Support Continued Growth - New Location In One Of The Strongest FinTech Hubs In The Nordics Strengthens Vermiculus’ Capacity To Meet Global Demand

Vermiculus, a global provider of trading, clearing, and CSD technology, is growing rapidly and is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in the university town Umeå, in Northern Sweden.

“We are so excited to welcome our first colleagues to the Umeå office and this marks another new milestone for Vermiculus. I am looking forward to the journey ahead with our growing team in Umeå and to work so closely with many brilliant minds,” said Nils-Robert Persson, Chairman of Vermiculus.

Recruitment for the Umeå office has already begun and will continue to grow during the end of 2024 and 2025.

“This expansion marks a significant step in the company’s continued growth strategy and the new office will be an integrated part of Vermiculus’ core operations and manage both customer projects as well as product development.” comments Taraneh Derayati, CEO of Vermiculus and continues: “The Umeå office offers specialized expertise in trade and post-trade, along with strong competence in many fields, from IT to finance.”

Vermiculus, which achieved in 2023 a net sale of SEK 97 million and saw an almost 50 % increase in its workforce, is continuing its rapid expansion.

For more information about our new office, job openings or to schedule a visit, please contact Henrik Rouet-Leduc.





Chairman Nils-Robert Persson and CEO Taraneh Derayati