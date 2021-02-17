Vela Adds Cboe One Market Data To SuperFeed - Delivering Access To Real-Time Stock Quote And Trade Information For U.S. Equities

Vela, a leading independent provider of data and execution technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, has added the Cboe One Feed to its award-winning normalized market data service, SuperFeed.
Vela’s SuperFeed is a fully managed, low-latency market data feed that delivers high-quality, normalized real-time data via a single source with industry-leading levels of performance, availability, and reliability. Offering an exceptional blend of fast delivery and scalability, SuperFeed is designed to simplify and speed up clients’ access to data and is available from Vela’s data centers and via all major managed infrastructure providers. In support of the growing demand for real-time market data in the cloud, Vela recently deployed SuperFeed within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) public cloud environment as well as IPC’s Connexus Cloud and Connexus Labs. Vela’s vendor bridge technology eliminates the costs and overheads associated with changing feed providers, enabling a more seamless and rapid migration.
The Cboe One Feed is a market data product that provides cost-effective, high-quality, real-time reference quote and trade data, giving market participants a comprehensive, unified view of the market from all four of Cboe Global Markets’ equity exchanges: BZX Exchange, BYX Exchange, EDGX Exchange and EDGA Exchange. These four exchanges combine to make Cboe one of the largest exchange operators for U.S. equities trading. The Cboe One Feed disseminates quotes that are, on average, within 1% of the National Best Bid and Offer (NBBO) more than 98% of the time[1].
Kevin Carrai, Global Head of Market Data and Access Services at Cboe Global Markets said, “Cboe is excited to continue our collaboration with Vela to extend access to the Cboe One Feed, and further support Vela’s end customers. Delivering a comprehensive, real-time view of Cboe’s equity markets in a single solution, we believe the Cboe One Feed could serve as a valuable tool to help investors enhance their trading strategies and keep pace with fast-moving markets.”
Keith Cacciola, Chief Customer Officer at Vela commented, “We are pleased to be live on SuperFeed with the Cboe One Feed. This further increases our coverage for U.S. equities and supports our continued investment in providing our customers with a comprehensive view of liquidity across the markets. Aggregated direct exchange feeds provide trading firms with a simplified licensing structure and options to reduce their overall market data consumption and we are committed to working with global exchanges such as Cboe to deliver cost-effective and high-quality data to fulfill their requirements.”