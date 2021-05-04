Varrlyn Becomes 15th Member Of UnaVista’s Consulting Partner Programme

- Amsterdam-based Varrlyn joins UnaVista’s Consulting Partner Programme
- UnaVista’s Partner Programme helps clients with their EMIR, MiFIR and SFTR reporting obligations
UnaVista, part of LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), is delighted to announce that Varrlyn has joined its Consulting Partner Programme, bringing the number of partners to 15. Based out of the Netherlands, Varrlyn was founded in 2010 to guide financial services clients through implementations and application of new systems.
With the financial regulations landscape constantly evolving, the Consulting Partner Programme provides firms with access to a rich source of UnaVista content and knowledge to enable them to increase the value they bring to customers and help clients to derive more value from UnaVista’s solutions.
The consulting pillar for UnaVista’s Partner Programme was launched to enable firms to provide European regulatory reporting advisory services to their customers, including MiFIR transaction reporting. Firms that require consultation processes prior to connecting to UnaVista’s ARM or trade repositories can do so via our network of partners. The partner programme for consulting firms continues to expand into continental Europe with other EU-based consulting firms, including d-Fine, MAP S Platis, Mazars, and Targit.
Michael Leach, Global MD of Business Development, UnaVista said:
“We are delighted to have Varrlyn on board as our first Dutch Consulting Partner. It further strengthens our European footprint and enables firms that wish to learn more about UnaVista and benefit from our services, to do so through our trusted consulting and software partners.”
Cherien van Ampt, Business Development, Varrlyn said:
“We’re pleased to have joined UnaVista’s Consulting Partner Programme, which builds upon our regulatory reporting offering to our clients. We look forward to working with UnaVista to support our clients, helping them to meet their regulatory reporting needs.”
In 2020, UnaVista established a European headquarters in Amsterdam to enable it effectively provide trade and transaction reporting services to its European client-base with minimal disruption following Brexit. Consulting Partners like Varrlyn can provide clients additional reassurance and confidence to fulfil their reporting obligations through UnaVista for multiple regulators.