Vantage Hires New VP Of Institutional Growth

Vantage Markets UK, the multi-asset broker, announces that it has hired a new VP of Institutional Sales to support the growth of its institutional business line, Vantage Connect, which launched in November 2022.

Tal Dar joins Vantage from PhillipCapital where he was Head of eFX and Derivatives. He brings with him a wealth of experience within the industry having headed up Sales, operations and product functions for various FCA regulated brokers, allowing him to gain a deep understanding of the client journey.

In his role, Tal will lead the growth and business development of Vantage Connect, working with the rest of the Connect team and using his extensive knowledge of institutional trading needs to tailor solutions to clients.

On his appointment, Tal said, "I'm very excited to be joining Vantage. The company has expanded rapidly in the UK on the retail side, and I look forward to being part of the team that replicates this on the institutional side. I've been watching their growth from afar and am very impressed with how rapidly they are developing. After conversations with the team, it also became clear that they have a fantastic culture that aligns with what I was looking for, ensuring people feel valued and can contribute to projects like Vantage's ESG initiatives, which you don't get at most brokers."

David Shayer, UK CEO of Vantage Markets, said, “Tal is exactly what we need. There’s lots of opportunity for Vantage Connect and we want to ensure we bring in people that can steer our growth. We plan to invest in all areas, ensuring our products continuously improve and that Connect ticks all the boxes for UK institutions. Tal will play a critical role in growing our business, adding to our product catalogue, and expanding into new services, such as cryptocurrencies. The goal is to become one of the leading Prime of Prime brokers.