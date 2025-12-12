Vancouver Resident Didn’t Comply With Records Demand And Obstructed Justice, BC Securities Commission Panel Says

A panel of the BC Securities Commission (BCSC) has found that a Vancouver resident failed to comply with a demand to produce records during an investigation and obstructed justice.

In June 2024, BCSC staff demanded that Lucas Christopher Birdsall produce certain records, as required by B.C.’s Securities Act. The BCSC served the demand by mail, email and by posting it on his front door after several unsuccessful attempts to serve him in person.

Despite being granted two extensions to the deadline by the BCSC, Birdsall has not provided any records.

The panel concluded that he failed or refused to comply with the demand and that he failed or refused to produce the records and things, or classes of records and things, in his custody, possession or control.

His refusal to give a record that was reasonably required for a BCSC investigation was an obstruction of justice under the Act, the panel said.

“What is in the public interest here is for Birdsall to comply with the Demand so the investigation can continue,” the panel said.

The Executive Director and the respondent have been directed to make submissions on sanctions.

The panel also dismissed eight applications made on behalf of Birdsall during the course of the proceedings.