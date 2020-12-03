Valour Launches World's First Fee-Free Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)

- New ETP, Bitcoin Zero, will enable institutions and individuals to invest in Bitcoin in a similar way to ETFs and shares
- Trading and owning Bitcoin Zero will not incur management fees
- Bitcoin Zero is the first of several innovative financial products Valour plans to bring to market
- Trading in Bitcoin Zero to begin on Nordic Growth Market Stock Exchange on December 3, 2020
In a world first, Valour, the Swiss-based creator of investment products that provide exposure to innovative technologies, has announced the launch of Bitcoin Zero, a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange traded product (ETP) that comes with zero management fees.
From today, Bitcoin Zero will begin trading on the Stockholm-based Nordic MTF, part of the Nordic Growth Market (NGM) stock exchange. It will make investment in the world’s best-known digital asset easier, more secure and more cost-effective than all other options.
Valour Founder and Director, Johan Wattenström, said: “Our mission is to make investment in disruptive technologies accessible to all. The launch of the Bitcoin Zero ETP is very much a part of this. It marks a significant step towards the mainstream adoption of digital assets, enabling investors to diversify their portfolios and gain exposure to Bitcoin, whose value has almost tripled this year.”
Trading Bitcoin Zero is as simple and secure as buying shares. It can be done through any broker or financial institution with access to the Nordic Growth Market Stock Exchange. Tommy Fransson, Deputy CEO of the exchange, said: “Nordic Growth Market has been a dedicated partner for developing and supporting the ETP market for more than 15 years. We are delighted to welcome Valour and their new, innovative ETPs to NGM. Digital assets are an important part of the future of financial markets, and this is a significant step in making these products available to all investors.”