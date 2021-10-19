Valley Bank Drives Open Banking Strategy With Fiserv - Valley Bank Will Deliver An Integrated Deposit And Consumer Lending Experience By Leveraging Best-In-Class Open Banking Technology Enabled By Expanded Fiserv Partnership

 Skip to main Content
Date 19/10/2021

Valley Bank has selected Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions to enable the growth of its existing business lines and expansion to additional verticals and offerings.


With a heavy focus on improving client experience, the bank’s engagement with Fiserv signals an expansion beyond the delivery of transactional services to include more high-impact, trusted and personalized advisory support to retail clients. A strong, forward-thinking approach to integrated technology positions the $41 billion bank to capitalize on new growth opportunities with innovative capabilities that allow for more efficient and customizable financial experiences.

“We will continue to implement innovative solutions to best serve our clients, and Fiserv and its commitment to open banking will power those integrations,” said  Fabian Rojas, CIO at Valley Bank. “We chose Fiserv as our partner not only for their strong deposit and consumer lending expertise, but because their system will allow us to run physical bank locations in concert with digital offerings, delivering a hybrid banking experience that allows us to deepen relationships with existing customers and to attract new customers as well.”

In addition to digital lending and other solutions, Fiserv and Valley Bank will work together to leverage relationship-specific information, sourced from core processing data, that will allow the bank to bring solutions to market faster.

“The growth of fintechs and the API economy has fostered the trend toward personalized financial services – data display, offers and information customized on an individual basis,” said  Todd Horvath, head of Account Processing at Fiserv. “Valley Bank is taking a forward-thinking approach to its technology architecture, which will enable better responsiveness, faster speed to market, and more personalized product configuration for customers.”

In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions that are in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

