Validus Risk Management Appoints Gianluca Lorenzon As Head Of Fund Finance Advisory In London

Validus Risk Management (Validus), the leading independent financial risk advisory and technology firm, today announces that it has appointed Gianluca Lorenzon as Head of Fund Finance Advisory, to be based in its London office.

In his new role, Gianluca will be supporting financial sponsors in identifying the ideal financing structures for their businesses and funds. He will lead Validus’ global Fund Finance Advisory and help to grow the business area, as clients seek best-in-class fund financing terms and pricing to optimise their funds’ capital structure.

Gianluca brings 20+ years’ experience as a director across M&A, global acquisition finance and NAV lending. Most recently, he was a Senior Investment Director at Aberdeen Asset Management where he led the European origination for Hark Capital, a concentrated NAV lender. Prior to that he was a Director within the Global Acquisition Finance at Bank of Ireland in London.

Commenting on his appointment, Gianluca Lorenzon said: “I am delighted to join Validus at such an exciting time in the firm and fund finance market’s development. I will support private capital funds in navigating the fragmented, often complex and fast evolving array of financing solutions available. Validus’ Fund Finance Advisory business is an excellent complement to the risk management services the firm offers, especially in times of heightened market uncertainty.”

Haakon Blakstad, Chief Commercial Officer at Validus, commented: “I have known Gianluca for some time, he is an excellent addition to the team and his impressive experience and business acumen will undoubtedly help scale the business further. As clients are navigating a more uncertain fund finance market, the need for expert advice, insight and extensive networks of lenders has increased exponentially. We look forward to growing this area of the business further, which is highly complementary to our wider risk management offering and makes us a unique advisor in this space”.

Validus specialises in providing financial risk management, fund finance advisory and technology solutions to the alternative investment industry. With industry-leading analytical tools, strategic expertise and market insight, Validus delivers practical and valuable solutions to institutional investors, fund managers and portfolio companies globally.