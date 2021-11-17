Validus Appoints COO And New York Principal To Support Global Growth

Validus Risk Management (Validus), the leading independent financial risk advisory and technology firm, today announces two senior hires with the appointment of Jarv Ashford, as COO based in London, and Scott Simonton, as Principal based in New York.
Mr Ashford will be responsible for driving the operating performance of the business and supporting its global expansion, while Mr Simonton will be responsible for accelerating growth in the US, as well as significantly contributing to Validus’ leading advisory service.
The appointments follow a year of significant growth for Validus, with the acquisition of Canadian investment business La Financière Constance in May, and the opening of its New York office with the hire of former Goldman Sachs executive, Bryan Cohen, as US Managing Director in June. The new hires will help to continue this momentum as the business grows internationally, while further developing the service offering for fund managers, institutional investors and corporates.
- Jarv Ashford: Jarv’s financial services career spans 20 years in asset management, securities, corporate finance and consulting. Previously COO at WisdomTree Europe during a period of rapid growth and change, Jarv has also held M&A, strategy and operational change roles at ING Barings, Close Brothers Group plc and elsewhere.
- Scott Simonton: Scott joins from Brookfield Asset Management, where for the past 5 years he managed risk strategy and hedge execution for the firm’s fund and balance sheet exposures. Prior to Brookfield, he held trading roles at Barclays and BlackHawk Capital.
Kevin Lester, CEO of Validus, said: “Validus is at an exciting point in its growth. This year, we have expanded our investment offering with the acquisition of LFC and grown our US presence with the opening of our New York office. Our new appointments will be important in helping us to realise our ambitions as we look to the next chapter in Validus’ evolution, with Jarv helping us to implement our global strategy and Scott helping us to expand further in the US.”
Jarv Ashford, COO of Validus, said: “Validus has immense growth potential and a talented global team. I’m excited to help implement Validus’ growth strategy, driving overall performance and scaling up the business.”
Scott Simonton, Principal for Validus, said: "I am thrilled to join Validus at such an exciting time in the firm's growth trajectory and to be part of the New York team as we expand Validus' presence in the US."
Validus specialises in providing financial risk and investment management, fund finance advisory and technology solutions to institutional investors, private capital fund managers, and corporates across the globe.