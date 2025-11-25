Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Valereum Secures $200m; Begins US Listing Process

Date 25/11/2025

Valereum Plc (AQSE: VLRM) will receive $200m of investment-grade asset-backed financing to strengthen the firm’s global strategy and pursue the US listings process on (NASDAQ/NYSE). The raise is about 10x larger than any other raise ever done on Aquis.


The transaction is expected to close within approximately four weeks, following completion of due diligence and regulatory verification. A revised Board structure, including two QGP-appointed directors, will be announced on completion. 


For full details please click here.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach