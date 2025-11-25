Valereum Secures $200m; Begins US Listing Process

Valereum Plc (AQSE: VLRM) will receive $200m of investment-grade asset-backed financing to strengthen the firm’s global strategy and pursue the US listings process on (NASDAQ/NYSE). The raise is about 10x larger than any other raise ever done on Aquis.



The transaction is expected to close within approximately four weeks, following completion of due diligence and regulatory verification. A revised Board structure, including two QGP-appointed directors, will be announced on completion.



