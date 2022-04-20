valantic´s Financial Services Automation Division Completes Strategic Investment In Leading Low-Code Technology Provider Velox

valantic Financial Services Automation (FSA), a leading provider of cross-asset electronic trading and automation solutions, has completed a strategic investment in Velox Financial Technology, to complement and bring further flexibility to its award-winning electronic trading business. Velox is a global fintech that specializes in providing low-code software development tools for capital markets institutions to accelerate their digitalization initiatives.
valantic FSA´s significant investment will deepen the strategic technology partnership with Velox, allowing valantic FSA to bring new products to market quicker and drive further development in their new client solutions business.
Joachim Lauterbach, CEO, valantic FSA commented: “Capital markets participants demand the most technologically advanced solutions. This investment strengthens our partnership with Velox and opens up additional opportunities to release innovative products as we continue to grow our client solutions business. Having already helped some of the most successful Fixed Income, FX and Equity firms upgrade their technology, we look forward to leveraging Velox’s low-code development framework to build out our next generation trading capabilities.”
valantic FSA’s partnership with Velox started mid-2021 and recently culminated in the successful launch of the first phase of valantic FSA’s new repo trading platform, based on HTML5 technology and open integration for data visualization within the application.
Andy Browning, Head of Electronic Trading, valantic FSA, added: “Our recent new product launch is a concrete example of what is possible using valantic FSA’s proven building blocks combined with Velox tools. Our investment sets the stage to expand our successful electronic trading product business to better support our clients´ current and future market structure needs - delivering tangible benefits by focusing on interoperability, data centricity and new technology including low-code.
Velox’s capital markets development acceleration tools complement valantic FSA’s wide range of pre-packaged components, and allow us to expedite the creation of bespoke solutions as needed, significantly reducing development times for our clients.”
Jon Butler, CEO, Velox, observed: “valantic FSA has anticipated that capital markets firms need next generation technology to help them monetize their data assets better, increase automation and speed up innovation. We are delighted that valantic FSA, as one of the leading global Capital Markets technology vendors firms, have recognized our ability to accelerate their mission to satisfy this growing demand”.