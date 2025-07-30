US VC Funding Surges By 87% YoY To $116 Billion In H1 2025, Finds GlobalData

In the global venture capital (VC) funding arena, the US continues to assert its dominance, showcasing remarkable growth in deal value during the first six months (H1) of 2025. While the total number of VC deals announced in the US saw a slight decrease of around 4% in H1 2025 compared to H1 2024, the value of these deals surged by 87% to $116 billion, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “This contrast highlights a growing trend where investors are increasingly favoring quality over quantity, underscoring a strategic shift towards larger investments in high-potential startups. The massive growth in deal value is due to several factors, including an increased focus on technology-driven sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI). Investors are recognizing the transformative potential of these areas and are willing to invest larger sums to secure a stake in the next wave of innovation."

In comparison to other leading countries, the US maintains a commanding lead in both VC deal volume and value. An analysis of GlobalData’s Deals Database revealed that the US accounted for more than 30% of the total number of VC deals announced globally during H1 2025, while its share in terms of funding value stood at around 65%.

China, which ranks second, experienced a notable decline in both metrics, with VC deal volume dropping by approximately 6% and deal value plummeting by over 40% in H1 2025 compared to H1 2024. The UK also witnessed VC deal volume and value dropping by 14% and 12% year-on-year (YoY), respectively, in H1 2025. Meanwhile, India witnessed a growth of around 15% in VC deal volume and 13% in deal value.

This divergence in trends emphasizes the unique position of the US market, which continues to attract significant capital. Some of the notable VC funding deals announced in the US during H1 2025 include $40 billion in funding for OpenAI, $3.5 billion secured by Anthropic, $3 billion raised by Infinite Reality, $2.5 billion secured by Anduril, and $1 billion secured by Grammarly, among others.

Note: Historic data may change in case some deals get added to previous months because of a delay in disclosure of information in the public domain