US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen To Travel To G20 Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors Meeting In Venice, Italy - Will Also Travel To Brussels, Belgium To Advance U.S. Policy Priorities

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced that Secretary Janet L. Yellen will attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Venice, Italy from July 9-10, 2021. While in Venice, Secretary Yellen will continue to reinforce the U.S. commitment to multilateralism and advance U.S. policy priorities on global tax policy, climate change, an inclusive economic recovery, and global health. She will also hold bilateral meetings with G20 counterparts.
On July 11, the Secretary will attend the Venice International Conference on Climate with G20 counterparts, thought leaders, private sector representatives, and heads of international organizations to discuss the role of global policies and private sector finance in addressing climate change. Secretary Yellen will deliver a keynote address highlighting the robust U.S. climate change agenda and U.S. work within the G20 to advance these priorities.
Following the G20 meetings in Venice, Secretary Yellen will travel to Brussels, Belgium to strengthen the transatlantic economic relationship with EU counterparts and meet with the Eurogroup to discuss U.S. policy priorities and respective efforts to support the economic recovery.
The Secretary is looking forward to continuing working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges.
Additional details and information about possible media opportunities will be announced prior to the trip.