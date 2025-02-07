US Treasury Secretary Bessent Announces Intention To Appoint First Deputy Comptroller Of The Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent today announced his intention to appoint Rodney E. Hood as a Deputy Comptroller and to designate him the First Deputy Comptroller of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). In this role, Mr. Hood will also serve as Acting Comptroller of the Currency.

“The strong leadership and career experience of Rodney Hood will strengthen the OCC’s efforts to ensure the safety and soundness of the banking system while also enhancing economic growth," said Secretary Bessent.

“I remain steadfastly committed to serving the American people and the banking system by creating a regulatory structure that fulfills our obligations, fosters innovation, and promotes financial inclusion, including those Americans who have been debanked and underserved,” said Mr. Hood.

The OCC is a bureau within the Department of the Treasury, and the Comptroller of the Currency is appointed by the President with the advice and consent of the Senate. By statute (12 U.S.C. § 4), the Treasury Secretary is responsible for appointing up to four Deputy Comptrollers of the Currency and designating one as the First Deputy Comptroller. During a vacancy in the position of Comptroller, the First Deputy Comptroller possesses the powers and performs the duties of the office of Comptroller.

Mr. Hood was previously confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2005 and again in 2019 to serve on the National Credit Union Administration Board. In 2019, President Donald J. Trump designated him as Chairman of the NCUA Board. Before entering public service, Mr. Hood held senior roles in retail finance, commercial banking, affordable housing, and community development at JPMorgan Chase, GE Capital, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company.

A North Carolina native, Mr. Hood holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.